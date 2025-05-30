Published 10:22 am Friday, May 30, 2025

Kevin Potts, 60, passed away Tuesday, May 27, 2025 at the North MS Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced once finalized by his family.

Kevin was born on September 23, 1964 to the late J.D. Potts and Lillie Mae Shields in Batesville. He was a skilled carpenter by trade, who dedicated his life to creating and building with his hands.

Beyond his work, Kevin had a passion for the great outdoors, such as going fishing and hunting. In his spare time, you could also find him enjoying a game of pool.

The family Kevin leaves behind includes his wife, Liz Potts of Batesville; four children, Natasha Smith of Sardis, Christy Brooks of Courtland, Destiny Potts of Batesville, and Chance Potts (Katlyne) of Courtland; 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by one son, Christopher Kevin Potts; and two brothers, Larry D. Potts, Sr., and Billy Potts.