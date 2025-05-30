Published 10:29 am Friday, May 30, 2025

Jerline B. Hodges, 82, passed away Tuesday morning, May 27, 2025 at the North MS Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

Jerline will be laid to rest at Bethel Cemetery near Enid, Mississippi.

Jerline was born on May 1, 1943 to the late Mitchell Davis and Rethie May Hargett in Osceola, Arkansas. She worked as a cashier at Piggly Wiggly in Batesville, where she greeted many customers with a smiling face. She had a special love for her dogs, as well as many friends. Jerline also attended Friendship East Baptist Church.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Mike Kilgore; one granddaughter, Krystal Hodges; and her brother, Jerry Davis.

She is survived by her two daughters, Jean Warren “Punkin” Davis (Amos) of Batesville, and Jerline Pamela Dennis (Clayton) of Enid; 3 grandchildren, Nick Warren (Shelli), Brittney Warren, and George Dennis; and 5 great grandchildren, Kaedence Warren, Paxton Phillips, Ramsey Warren, Griggs Warren, and Evelyn Warren.