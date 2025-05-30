James Lee “Jim” Coggins, 86

James Lee “Jim” Coggins, a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away on May 22, 2025, at the Mississippi State Veterans Home in Oxford. Born on June 14, 1938, in Marks, Jim lived a life marked by service, dedication, and simplicity.

He was laid to rest at Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville.

Jim proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, where he displayed his strong work ethic as a bulldozer operator during his six years of active duty, followed by an additional two years of service. After his military career, he transitioned to civilian life as an independent truck driver, navigating the roads while cherishing the freedom and independence that came with his work.

Known for his kind nature, Jim was a simple man who possessed a genuine warmth that touched everyone he met. He found joy in the little things—whether it was reading, watching old Western movies, or working diligently around his shop. His unwavering faith was evident in his deep commitment to Goodwill Church of God, where he found solace and community.

Jim is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Frances Coggins; his son, Barry Bridges, and daughter-in-law, Teri of Batesville; his sister, Shelby Blount of Senatobia; his brother, Lanny Jones; and his cherished grandchildren, Ryan and Bailey Bridges.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Buster and Pearly Jones Coggins, as well as his siblings, B.C. Coggins, Jr. and Marilyn Willis. Jim’s legacy of love and kindness will continue to resonate deeply with all who knew him.

As we remember Jim Coggins, we honor a life lived with integrity, compassion, and an unyielding commitment to family and country. His memory will forever be cherished by those who had the privilege of knowing him.