James B. McCachren, 78

Published 10:27 am Friday, May 30, 2025

James B. McCachren, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 24, 2025, in Oxford, at the age of 78. Born on July 11, 1946, in Mississippi, James was a man of deep integrity, kindness, and dedication—qualities that endeared him to all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 31, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the family receiving friends prior to the service beginning at 9 a.m. Following the service, James will be laid to rest at Bethel Cemetery near Enid.

James retired as the Superintendent of the former Crown, Cork and Seal in Batesville. His work ethic was unwavering, and in retirement, he found joy in returning to his roots by working the family farm. There, amidst the fields that held a lifetime of memories, he cultivated not just crops but a legacy of love and care for both his land and his family.

A devoted member of Pharsalia Baptist Church, James exemplified the spirit of service, contributing as a deacon and imparting wisdom as a Sunday School teacher. His faith was a guiding light, inspiring those around him to lead with compassion.

James enjoyed a rich life filled with simple pleasures. He often spent his days farming, fishing, and tending to his vegetable garden—a testament to his nurturing spirit. Woodworking was another of his passions, through which he created heartfelt gifts for his loved ones, leaving a tangible piece of himself in every creation.

James leaves behind his beloved wife, Ellen Hill McCachren of Enid, and his son, Bryan Cooper McCachren of Senatobia. He was also the proud grandfather of Christopher Cole McCachren, who brought him immense joy.

He is survived by his dear sister, Mary Lou McCachren Autrey (Jerry) of Batesville. Their bond was one of love and support, enriching both their lives.

James is preceded in death by his parents, Bobby C. and Sadie Respess McCachren, who instilled in him the values of hard work and kindness that defined his character.

His legacy will continue through the hearts of those who knew and loved him. The memory of his kind, loving, and soft-spoken nature lives on, encouraging us all to bring warmth and compassion into our lives, just as he did.