Candidates’ Q&A – Batesville Ward 4 Alderman Published 4:52 pm Friday, May 30, 2025

** Not all candidates for alderman in this ward chose to participate in the questions and answers opportunity.

Sholanda Ford

Sholanda Ford is a lifelong resident of Panola County. She is mother of two sons, Gregory Lynn Hinds II and Greison James Hinds.

Q: Why are you the best candidate to be the Ward 4 Alderman?

A: For the past decade, I’ve worked tirelessly to improve our schools, expand opportunities for our youth, advocate for better housing, and support local businesses. My experience has given me a deeper understanding of the challenges we face and helped me build strong relationships and a trusted network across our community.

Q: What is your number one priority if elected Alderman?

A: When elected, I will be a leader who listens, is accessible, responsive, and focused on delivering real results. I believe that by working together, we can transform the City of Batesville into a place we’re all proud to call home.

Q: What are long term goals if elected Alderman?

A: My vision, outlined in The New Batesville Plan, is built on four key priorities: economic growth, educational development, affordable housing, and expanded opportunities for individuals with disabilities. It also includes a vital goal of educating our citizens about the political process and empowering them to use their voices to shape the future of our city.

Q: What message would you like voters to hear before they cast their ballots?

A: My academic and professional background supports a key belief: the decline in community engagement has led to a broader civic crisis in America. I’m running to change that by being the change we need and the voice we deserve.