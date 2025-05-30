Candidates’ Q&A – Batesville Ward 4 Alderman

Published 4:52 pm Friday, May 30, 2025

By Staff reports

** Not all candidates for alderman in this ward chose to participate in the questions and answers opportunity.

Sholanda Ford

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Sholanda Ford is a lifelong resident of Panola County. She is mother of two sons, Gregory Lynn Hinds II and Greison James Hinds.

Q:  Why are you the best candidate to be the Ward 4 Alderman?

A: For the past decade, I’ve worked tirelessly to improve our schools, expand opportunities for our youth, advocate for better housing, and support local businesses. My experience has given me a deeper understanding of the challenges we face and helped me build strong relationships and a trusted network across our community.

Q:  What is your number one priority if elected Alderman?

A:   When elected, I will be a leader who listens, is accessible, responsive, and focused on delivering real results. I believe that by working together, we can transform the City of Batesville into a place we’re all proud to call home.

Q: What are long term goals if elected Alderman?

A:  My vision, outlined in The New Batesville Plan, is built on four key priorities: economic growth, educational development, affordable housing, and expanded opportunities for individuals with disabilities. It also includes a vital goal of educating our citizens about the political process and empowering them to use their voices to shape the future of our city.

Q: What message would you like voters to hear before they cast their ballots?

A:  My academic and professional background supports a key belief: the decline in community engagement has led to a broader civic crisis in America. I’m running to change that by being the change we need and the voice we deserve.

You Might Like

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow