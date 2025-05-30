Candidates’ Q&A – Batesville Ward 3 Alderman Published 4:55 pm Friday, May 30, 2025

Tommy Caine

Tommy Caine has been a business owner for 43 years and has lived in Batesville for 63 years. He is the father of three children and attends United Pentecostal Church.

Q: Why are you the best candidate to be the Ward 3 Alderman?

A: I believe I would be the best candidate for Ward 3 Alderman becauseI have fresh ideas, sensible leadership skills, and hard work ethics.

Q: What is your number one priority if elected Alderman?

A: My top priority would be to enforce rules and regulations within the city and to have everyone working together for the betterment of our community/city/town.

Q: What are long term goals if elected Alderman?

A: If elected, I plan to bring new affordable housing to the area in order to attract new businesses both industrial and retail resulting in a more productive and pleasurable environment for everyone.

Q: What message would you like voters to hear before they cast their ballots?

A: Standing on Business! It’s Time for a Change!

Barry Flowers

Barry Flowers is a lifelong resident of Batesville. He has been married for 8 years and has 6 children, and works as a production operator at Insituform.

Q: Why are you the best candidate to be Ward 3 Alderman?

A: I believe I am the best candidate because I won’t talk, I will act. I am committed to being visible and a responsive alderman who works together with all community members.

Q: What action or initiative would you have done differently than current city board members in the past term?

A: I would have worked harder to form partnerships with other council members and community leaders to create unified solutions instead of pushing individual agendas.

Q: What is your number one priority if elected Alderman?

A: Our young people are the future of Panola County and too many of them lack access to safe spaces, quality activities, mentorship and career pathways. My number one priority is to invest in our young people.

Q: What are long term goals if elected Alderman?

A: To increase access to quality, affordable housing for all Panola County residents. Safe and stable housing is the foundation for strong families, thriving neighborhoods, and community growth.

Q: What message would you like voters to hear before they cast their ballots?

A: I believe progress happens when leaders work together and that shared goals lead to stronger solutions. We can build a strong and better Panola County together.

Stan Harrison

Stan Harrison is a Batesville native and has been a businessman for more than 40 years. He has served as an Alderman for 18 years.

Q: Why are you the best candidate to be the Ward 3 Alderman?

A: My experience would be an asset as this city moves forward. We are going in the right directions and need to continue.

Q: What action or initiative are you most proud of in the past term?

A: The shopping center is a game changer and there are improvements all over town. The renovation of the Square and the Civic Center has really moved Batesville forward.

Q: What is your number one priority if re-elected Alderman?

A: Continue our growth and focus on the things that have made us prosper. We want to be the best city in this part of the country. Our young people are the future of this city and I want to make sure we give them a great place to live and raise their families.

Q: What are long term goals if elected Alderman?

A: We want to maintain a first-class police department and make sure we have a safe and clean environment for all the citizens of Batesville.

Q: What message would you like voters to hear before they cast their ballots?

A: I will work to make the future bright for Ward 3 and for all of Batesville. My experience as your Alderman gives me the opportunity to move the city forward.