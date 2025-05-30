Candidates’ Q&A – Batesville Ward 2 Alderman Published 4:58 pm Friday, May 30, 2025

Carl Flowers

Carl Wayne Flowers is a lifelong Batesville resident with 20+ years at Batesville Casket Company, part-time service with Batesville Fire Dept, and a current city employee. He has been married 27 years, has 4 kids, 3 grandkids, and a strong commitment to family, community, and faith.

Q: Why are you the best candidate to be the Ward 2 Alderman?

A: As a family-oriented leader, I’ve installed 300+ free smoke detectors provided by the BFD this past year and faithfully checked on elderly neighbors. I’ll serve with heart, integrity, and compassion as your next Alderman.

Q: What action or initiative would you have done differently than current city board members in the past term?

A: An initiative I would have done in the past is increased community engagement to better hear concerns and prioritized youth programs to support local youth’s growth and development, fostering a stronger, more connected community.

Q: What is your number one priority if elected Alderman?

A: One of my top priorities is focusing on youth development with after-school programs and activities to keep kids engaged, learning new skills, and on a positive path.

Q: What are long term goals if elected Alderman?

A: To improve community facilities, invest in upgrades, foster industrial growth, and attract businesses. Supporting local entrepreneurship, creating good paying jobs, and increasing housing options for a thriving community.

Q: What message would you like voters to hear before they cast their ballots?

A: As a dedicated community member and family man, I’ll listen, lead, and work as a team to grow our community. Vote Carl Wayne Flowers for Alderman Ward 2 – working together for a brighter future.

Harvey Flowers

Harvey Flowers has been a Batesville resident for 37 years. He is married and the father of four sons, ages 8, 11, 15, and 16.

Q: Why are you the best candidate to be the Ward 2 Alderman?

A: I’m the best for Ward 2 because of the always ready to help attitude, also I will actually be the voice of the people that never gets heard and overlooked. Actions speak louder than words.

Q: What action or initiative would you have done differently than current city board members in the past term?

A: I will create a new norm and find new ways of getting family and kid-oriented attractions. There are plenty of grants that will help with this, we are in control of our community. It’s time to fight back!

Q: What is your number one priority if elected Alderman?

A: My priority is getting someone in this seat that has your best interest in mind. The small things get overlooked. I want to partner with community leaders and parents to establish a plan with our youth.

Q: What are long term goals if elected Alderman?

A: Long term I will ensure a diverse community by building second chance programs, getting more community involvement in urban areas, and building afterschool programs that is for all kids. Parents, it starts with us!

Q: What message would you like voters to hear before they cast their ballots?

A: People that are meant to stay will build you, people that are meant to go will destroy you. Look at our town and ask, “Are they meant to stay or go?” Vote Harvey Flowers, Ward 2.

Bobby Walton

Bobby Walton is the current Ward 2 Alderman. He and his wife Joanette are lifelong residents of Panola County.

Q: Why are you the best candidate to be the Ward 2 Alderman?

A: With my previous experience as an Alderman, I feel I am the best candidate because I believe in continued growth, not just for our city but for our community.

Q: What action or initiative are you the most proud of in the past term?

A: Improving our city streets and getting our city workers a salary increase are among many other things that are my proudest moments.

Q: What is your number one priority if elected Alderman?

A: My number one priority will be to continue to upgrade areas in Ward 2.

Q: What are long term goals if elected Alderman?

A: A long term goal of mine is to ensure that people in Ward 2 have their voices heard, and interacting with business owners to consider our town for establishing a facility here in Panola County.

Q: What message would you like voters to hear before they cast their ballots?

A: On June 3rd I ask that you Help Me, Help You, and consider re-electing me as your Alderman for Ward 2 as I strive to meet the needs of the residents in this ward.