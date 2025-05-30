Candidates’ Q&A – Batesville Ward 1 Alderman Published 5:02 pm Friday, May 30, 2025

* Not all candidates for alderman in this ward chose to participate in the questions and answers opportunity

Jerry Autry

Q: Why are you the best candidate to be the Ward 1 Alderman?

A: With my experience as mayor from 2005 to 2021, I believe that I can have an immediate impact on the board’s decisions. I have worked on the board with most of the members for 16 years.

Q: What action or initiative would you have done differently than current city board members in the past term?

A: Amongst the various community and economic development projects, I believe that the conversion of the outlet mall to Northwest Concourse and the construction of the new Fire Station on Van Voris to improve fire protection on the west side made me most proud.

Q: What is your number one priority if elected Alderman?

A: There are many priorities, but I believe the construction of new houses in new subdivisions will give us a jump start to the next level.

Q: What are long term goals if elected Alderman?

A: Keeping our police and fire department and our infrastructure (streets, water, sewer, etc.) are some long-term goals, while improving the quality of life (parks, ball fields, etc.) are present and also long-term needs.

Q: What message would you like voters to hear before they cast their ballots?

A: I am not new to city politics, but I am sincere about making Batesville the best city it can be. I have lived here for many decades (16 years as mayor) and with my knowledge, mixed with integrity and excellence, we will pave the way for a brighter future for Batesville.

Jeremy Weldon

Q: Why are you the best candidate to be the Ward 1 Alderman?

A: Batesville will be almost unrecognizable in the next 36 months. Ward 1 is the largest of all the wards and needs energetic leadership to navigate the coming growth. I will work every day to lead Batesville forward during these exciting times.

Q: What action or initiative would you have done differently than current city board members in the past term?

A: I disagreed when the board voted to limit public input to agenda approved only. I believe every citizen of Batesville should be allowed, if they desire, to address the Mayor and Aldermen in open session. Two or three minutes time limits would be fine.

Q: What is your number one priority if elected Alderman?

A: Renew the effort to make our city move livable – cleaner, safer, and more attractive for families, especially those with young children. Batesville can be better and I’m anxious to lead Ward 1.

Q: What are long term goals if elected Alderman?

A: Carefully consider our growth options for the Covenant Crossing area making sure that all developments – retail, sportsplex, and housing – account for traffic control and adequate police and fire protection.

Q: What message would you like voters to hear before they cast their ballots?

A: The neighborhoods that make up Ward 1 helped build Batesville from a sleepy town to a growing city. If elected, Jeremy Weldon will fiercely protect the property values of Ward 1 and all of Batesville, with a focus on safe streets and improved infrastructure.

Jim “Whiz” Whitaker

Q: Why are you the best candidate to be the Ward 1 Alderman?

A: I was born and raised in Batesville and ready to give back. I’m full of energy and vigor and ready to put my full-time efforts into serving Ward 1.

Q: What action or initiative would you have done differently than current city board members in the past term?

A: I will partner with the mayor and other officials to produce long-term growth for Batesville. The key to long-term growth is building and maintaining strong relationships and working together.

Q: What is your number one priority if elected Alderman?

A: Ever seen abandoned puppies? We all have. I’ll put my full support behind the volunteer organizations like Batesville Humane Society and local law enforcement who deal with this problem daily. Cross the finish line on services our city needs.

Q: What are long term goals if elected Alderman?

A: Developing the sports complex to serve the youth in our community and create a much-needed destination for sports in our area, as well as increasing tax revenue growth, as people travel to Batesville for tournaments and events. Continue to support and work with local law enforcement to safeguard our community and see our city prosper.

Q: What message would you like voters to hear before they cast their ballots?

A: Batesville is a great place! As a veteran and in my business travels, I’ve seen much of the world, and I know how important community is. Each of us is important to the future and prosperity of Batesville, and I hope to lead the way.