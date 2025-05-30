Candidates’ Q&A – Batesville Alderman-at-Large Published 5:05 pm Friday, May 30, 2025

Jimmy McCloud

Jimmy McCloud is married to Bessie McCloud and was born and raised in Batesville. He worked his entire Law Enforcement Career in Batesville before going into a corporate position in 2020.

Q: Why are you the best candidate to be the Alderman-at-Large?

A: After a distinguished 27-year career in Batesville municipal government, culminating in my service as your Police Chief, I transitioned to the corporate sector nearly five years ago. This unique blend of experience and a heart to public service and a genuine desire to understand and address the needs of our community, makes me a well qualified candidate.

Q: What action or initiative would you have done differently than current city board members in the past term?

A: I don’t see the need to condemn the previous administration, therefore it is my desire to look forward to the big picture and simple glance back to lessons learned.

Q: What is your number one priority if elected Alderman?

A: I have a desire to listen and be the voice of the people of our community.

Q: What are long term goals if elected Alderman?

A: Working hard in workforce development- we need skilled labor to grow! Developing a sports complex so we can invest in our youth and bring in visitors.

Q: What message would you like voters to hear before they cast their ballots?

A: I am running for this position simply because I care about our community and I believe that I have experience to move Batesville forward without any personal agenda.

Ted Stewart

Ted Stewart has lived in Batesville since 1990 and is married to Patricia Stewart. They have five children (two deceased) and 14 grandchildren. He is a former alderman (8 years) and has building experience in the city.

Q: Why are you the best candidate to be the Alderman-at-Large?

A: Many people wanted me to run for mayor, but I wanted to run for Alderman to help the mayor. I’ve been an Alderman before and I’m going to treat everybody the same.

Q: What action or initiative would you have done differently than current city board members in the past term?

A: I agree we needed the new fire station, but I felt you should have built a community center for the kids too. We need something for our kids to do to keep them off the streets in the summer.

Q: What is your number one priority if elected Alderman?

A: I want to create a program to get guns off the streets. These guns are coming to Batesville from all around. And I believe that if you do the crime then you should do the time.

Q: What are long term goals if elected Alderman?

A: Get good paying jobs and get good companies to come here. We have the people to do the jobs and we don’t need to nitpick. We just need to get the jobs here.

Q: What message would you like voters to hear before they cast their ballots?

A: Vote for Ted Stewart because I’m not wishy washy. What I tell you in private I would tell you in public. I will be right for white, black, brown. God will take care of you if you take care of his people.