Square Market back in business Published 9:22 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

The Batesville Square Market is set to open on Wednesday, June 4, from 3 to 7 p.m., marking the start of its vibrant summer season in downtown Batesville.

The Mississippi Certified Farmers Market runs every Wednesday through the end of August, offering a delightful mix of local produce, homemade goods, and artisan crafts.

Opening day festivities will begin with an afternoon time with a brief ceremony to welcome vendors and shoppers featuring hand-picked vegetables, fresh baked goods, fried pies, jams, jellies, handmade jewelry, soaps, fresh-cut flowers, woodwork and more.

Email newsletter signup

Market hours differ this year from last, with the first Wednesday of each month from 3 to 7 p.m. All other Wednesdays will be 9 a.m. to 1p.m. The plan is to go through the end of August, but if there is a particularly bountiful growing season, the market could extend into September.

Recognized as a Certified Farmers Market by the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce, the Square Market has several vendors who accept SNAP, WIC, and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program vouchers.

Those vendors will be clearly marked among the tents and stands.

Vendor spaces are available for $15 per week, with a 10×10 space provided; vendors must bring their own tables, chairs, and tents.

For more information or to apply, contact the Batesville Main Street office at 662-563-3126, ext. 1, or visit the website at www.batesvillemainstreet.com/square-market.