Secret’s in the sauce this summer

By Kara Kimbrough

Food Columnist

I’m stealing this phrase…”Secret’s in the sauce” from an old TV commercial and claiming it as the motto for Summer ’25.

More specifically, I’ll use it anytime I’m serving burgers, steaks, pork chops or basically any type of grilled meat that needs a “little something extra.”

I’ll also utter it when preparing a crudité platter of sliced vegetables and need “a little something” in which to dip the otherwise-plain green things. And I’ll even trot it out when pouring a bag of chips and crackers onto a platter and dipping is a requirement.

The necessity of having an arsenal of homemade dipping sauces for summer dining emerged during a recent visit to a popular Pensacola restaurant. To check the box of enjoying “at least one fried shrimp dinner” while at the beach, I selected this meal at The Fish House a few minutes after arriving in Florida. To set the scene, read and revel in this mouth-watering menu description of

Crispy Gulf Shrimp

“Cornmeal-dusted jumbo Gulf shrimp, served with crispy fries, sweet corn hushpuppies, creamy coleslaw, cocktail sauce and smoked corn tartar.”

If that doesn’t activate your taste buds, I’m not sure if anything will. I soon learned I’d made the right menu selection and here’s why…

Not only were the large, succulent shrimp lightly dusted in cornmeal, but they were fried so delicately and with such skill, it was difficult to determine they were actually, well, fried.

Yes, they were crispy, but lacking the heavy breading and greasy taste of many fried items.

Also delicious were the hushpuppies filled with bits of sweet corn and a vinegar-based cole slaw instead of the usual mayonnaise-laden versions offered at most restaurants.

But here’s the most notable thing about this unforgettable meal. A tangy cocktail sauce accompanying the shrimp contained just the right amount of flavor and the star of the show – a flavorful tartar sauce infused with a smoky corn flavor – almost outshone the food.

Both sauces – especially the unbelievably-delicious tartar sauce (which has never been on my favorite condiments list) – were simply outstanding. In short, they elevated the meal from above-average to 10 stars.

I’m still trying to get the tartar sauce recipe (or a reasonably-close version) to share with you. Until then, here are a few of my favorite sauces to get your summer off to a great start. They can be made in a matter of minutes courtesy of a food processor or even a blender.

Like me, you’ll soon be saying…“The secret’s in the sauce!”

Best Combo BBQ/Ketchup Sauce

(Great for burgers or any grilled meat as well as fries)

1/2 cup ketchup

2 tablespoons dark brown sugar

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon molasses

2 teaspoons hot sauce (adjust to taste)

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

2 teaspoons of favorite barbecue rub

1/2 teaspoon yellow mustard

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

Whisk together ketchup, brown sugar, vinegar, molasses, hot sauce, Worcestershire, barbecue rub, mustard, onion powder, and garlic powder in a small bowl. Use immediately or transfer to an airtight container and store in the refrigerator for up to a month.

Vegetable Dipping Sauce

1 cup sour cream

½ cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons dry ranch seasoning powder

1 tablespoon grated onion

¼ teaspoon dried dill or 2-3 tablespoons chopped fresh dill

¼ teaspoon seasoning salt

Whisk together all the ingredients. Serve with fresh vegetables and/or chips.

Favorite Burger Sauce

1 cup mayonnaise

½ cup ketchup

1/4 cup prepared yellow mustard

2 teaspoons dried minced onion

¼ teaspoon dried minced garlic

⅛ teaspoon white vinegar

Hot sauce to taste

Cracked black pepper to taste

Whisk together mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard, onion, garlic, and vinegar in a bowl. Season with hot sauce and seasoned pepper. Cover and chill at least 1 hour before serving.

Kara Kimbrough is a food and travel writer from Mississippi. Email her at kkprco@yahoo.com.