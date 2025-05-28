Sardis names poll managers
Published 9:52 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Staff Report
The Town of Sardis has released the names of the persons who will serve as poll managers for
the Municipal Election on Tuesday, June 3.
The managers will be Lenoir Gipson, Dolly Morgan, Meg Woods, Doug Johnson, Senita Willey,
Margaret Jones.
Serving on the resolution committee will be Pam George, Delores Thomas-Boland, and Gayle
Harris.
All votes will cast ballots at City Hall, the only precinct for Municipal Election. In person
absentee voting is open at City Hall and will be open on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.