Sardis names poll managers Published 9:52 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Staff Report

The Town of Sardis has released the names of the persons who will serve as poll managers for

the Municipal Election on Tuesday, June 3.

The managers will be Lenoir Gipson, Dolly Morgan, Meg Woods, Doug Johnson, Senita Willey,

Margaret Jones.

Serving on the resolution committee will be Pam George, Delores Thomas-Boland, and Gayle

Harris.

All votes will cast ballots at City Hall, the only precinct for Municipal Election. In person

absentee voting is open at City Hall and will be open on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.