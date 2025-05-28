Quinn Minute – Middle school smells
Published 12:00 pm Wednesday, May 28, 2025
By Rix Quinn
I’m not sure I had much sense of smell until sixth grade. The only aroma I
remember before that was dinner rolls in the elementary cafeteria.
But junior high was different. For the first time, many girls started wearing
perfume. Guys started splashing on after-shave.
The aura in a small classroom was astounding. Imagine walking into a
flower garden and inhaling the essence of spring mixed with a saddle and
cheese.
The school hallway scents were variable. What you sniffed depended on
what door you entered.
If you entered through the biology room, you smelled alcohol or
formaldehyde. If you came in through the gymnasium, you sniffed either
laundry detergent or dirty socks…depending if the giant washer was off or
on.
Most kids chose the lunchroom entrance. Those fragrances changed,
depending on the day of the week. The older the meat supply, the odder
the smells.
For example, let’s say the meat-of-the-week was turkey. On Monday we
smelled appetizing sliced turkey and dressing.
On Tuesday, the entrée became turkey and gravy. On Wednesday, the
daily special changed to turkey casserole.
On Thursday there were two selections. That might be either turkey soup,
or fried turkey slices with special sauce. I never asked what the special
sauce was, but I ate it.
But Friday was scary. That’s when the special became Turkey Surprise. I
won’t say what the surprise was, but I got surprised twice.
That’s when I invented my own new Friday ritual: sandwich-from-home.