Quinn Minute – Middle school smells Published 12:00 pm Wednesday, May 28, 2025

By Rix Quinn

I’m not sure I had much sense of smell until sixth grade. The only aroma I

remember before that was dinner rolls in the elementary cafeteria.

But junior high was different. For the first time, many girls started wearing

perfume. Guys started splashing on after-shave.

The aura in a small classroom was astounding. Imagine walking into a

flower garden and inhaling the essence of spring mixed with a saddle and

cheese.

The school hallway scents were variable. What you sniffed depended on

what door you entered.

If you entered through the biology room, you smelled alcohol or

formaldehyde. If you came in through the gymnasium, you sniffed either

laundry detergent or dirty socks…depending if the giant washer was off or

on.

Most kids chose the lunchroom entrance. Those fragrances changed,

depending on the day of the week. The older the meat supply, the odder

the smells.

For example, let’s say the meat-of-the-week was turkey. On Monday we

smelled appetizing sliced turkey and dressing.

On Tuesday, the entrée became turkey and gravy. On Wednesday, the

daily special changed to turkey casserole.

On Thursday there were two selections. That might be either turkey soup,

or fried turkey slices with special sauce. I never asked what the special

sauce was, but I ate it.

But Friday was scary. That’s when the special became Turkey Surprise. I

won’t say what the surprise was, but I got surprised twice.

That’s when I invented my own new Friday ritual: sandwich-from-home.