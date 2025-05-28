Panola County Jail Log Published 11:39 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

​​​​This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a

person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken

to, and processed at, the facility.

May 19

William Thomas Wortham, homeless, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Lee Andrew Crump,18810 Hwy. 51N, Sardis, charged with simple assault.

May 20

Mya Alexis Taylor, 200C Leonard St., Batesville, charged with uttering a forgery.

Jacquelin Renee Ladd, 1105B Hawkins Rd., Courtland, charged with disturbance of the peace.

Quentin Lamar Hogan, 651 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, charged with disturbance of the peace.

Kenny Allen Norwood, 1691 Wilson Rd., Batesville, charged with contempt of court.

Samuel Matthews Hentz, 856 Joe Kyle Rd., Marks, charged with public drunkenness.

Karen Lynn Smith, 270 Cross St., Sardis, charged with trespassing.

May 21

Ashley Michelle Boyette, 250 Levee St., Crenshaw, held for court.

Moriah Lynn Brown, 102 Holly Cove, Batesville, charged with shoplifting.

Thomas Gregory Gant, 433 Mimosa St., Pope, charged with manslaughter and felon in

possession of a weapon.

Harold Raymond Alred, 1691 Wilson Rd., Batesville, charged with possession of a controlled

substance.

Martavious Keyshun Armstrong, 598 West Pearl St., Sardis, held on a bench warrant.

Lakisha Lashonda Long, 44 Willow Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI (other), driving while license

suspended, and no insurance.

Edward Columbus Butler, 155 Dewberry St., Sardis,charged with DUI.

Taylor Griffin Bailey, 905 Tucson View, Oxford, charged with simple assault.

May 22

Marquisha Monae Harris, 211 Tubbs Rd., Batesville, charged with contempt of court.

Najee Labradford Edwards, 3339 Benson Rd., Pope, charged with simple domestic violence.

Michael Anthony Keeton, 1198 Morrow Rd., Courtland, charged with parole violation.

Isaia Deon Gross, 2881 Terza Rd., Batesville, charged with contempt of court.

Justin Marquis Hentz, 712 Holmes Rd., Batesville, charged with felony fleeing (five years

MDOC).

Sherman Hill, 52B Hardin Rd., Como, charged with contempt of court.

Laxavier Latron Sanford, 112 Jackson St., Batesville, charged with possession of marijuana and

possession of a Glock switch.

Keith R. Fondren, 979 Joiner Rd., Batesville, charged with possession of marijuana in a motor

vehicle, speeding, and no insurance.

Lagreion Tashawn Pettis, 303 Railroad St., Como, arrested on a bench warrant,.

Marcus Teralle Dixon, 204 Arizona St., Batesville, charged with contempt of court.

Cordarrell Cortez Black, 5673 Fort Stacy Dr., Horn Lake, charged with domestic violence.

Ladarius Cortez Harris, 122 Hemlock, Batesville, charged with public drunkenness and

disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Earnest Lee Gleaton, 380C Gleaton Rd., Pope, arrested on a bench warrant.

Brandon Tyrone Hamilton, 21A Scott Rd., Batesville, charged with domestic violence and

possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Nyaria Amaria Medcafe, 95 Kingsbury St., Holcomb, arrested on a bench warrant (failure to

appear).

Bryandrekius J. Armstead, 142 Fogg Rd., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant (failure to

appear).

James Larry Dean Winters, 2187 Henderson Rd., Batesville, charged with felony false pretense.