Local Nurses Pinned Published 9:34 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Holmes Community College’s Grenada Campus held their spring Associate Degree Nursing

Pinning on Tuesday, May 13, in the Corey Forum on the Grenada Campus. Panola County

residents Sara Boyett and Roxxanne Adams were pinned during the ceremony. Boyett also

received the WIOA Scholarship. (Contributed)