Juneteenth Fest set for June 7 Published 12:30 pm Wednesday, May 28, 2025

The 2025 Panola County Juneteenth Festival will be held in downtown Sardis (on Main Street)

on Saturday, June 7, from noon to 5 p.m.

The afternoon will be filled with family fun in addition to vendors and booths set up by various

organizations.

Music and food, along with special recognitions and sponsorships, will be the order of the day.

All of the activities are free of charge and everyone is welcome to attend.