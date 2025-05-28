Finding perfect peace all around nature Published 10:00 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

By Donna Traywick

Mt. Olivet News

It was so great to go to the fish fry at Black Jack last Sunday. Seeing all the former

members and joining in food and fellowship. Black Jack holds a special place in my

heart. It was the Traywick’s home church.

Miss Delle, George’s mother, always carried a bouquet of gladiolus and zinnias every

Sunday, in the summer. In the winter, she had Mr. Bob, George’s father, gather holly

with red berries and when she mixed in flowers that had dried up, it was a beautiful

bouquet.

I’m so proud of our high school graduates from Mt. Olivet. They had a special program

last Sunday night for Deuce Hudson and Taylor Anderson. Both were outstanding high

school students from South Panola.

I am also so proud of my great-great nephews. Landon Willis was a graduate of North

Delta and Taylor Palmertree was a graduate of South Panola. I always tell them they

are great-great always in my eyes.

I am especially happy that all of them have serious plans for further education, church,

family, and friends. It is our duty to encourage and pray for them. It is especially hard on

freshman students who are introduced to so much that is so foreign to their home and

former school environment.

Congratulations to Bro. Ricky and Iris who recently got married. He gave a stirring

sermon on Peace Sunday. It’s a subject I’ve been wrestling with for a long time. I cannot

seem to find perfect peace in a world that is evil. Then I remind myself it is not an

absence of problems. It is instead a quiet confidence, an attitude of mental rest.

I’ve made a survey of various friends. Some church going people and some not. “Do

you have perfect peace?" 95% said “No”. Then I know something is wrong. I

immediately began to search my Bible. Isaiah 26:3 is known as the Perfect Peace

scripture. It gives us directions for finding that perfect peace that keeps you calm even

when life’s storm is swirling around us. There are some 50 or more scriptures on perfect

peace in the Bible.

To close Sunday’s sermon, Bro. Ricky sang “Peace like a River”. I then recalled some

feeling of perfect peace. Deer Creek runs through the Palmertree place. I remember

sitting on the creek bank: it was so peaceful with the water singing a quiet tune. Frogs

joined in on occasion. Water birds swooping down for a mouthful of fish. They are calm

because this is their territory, nothing is there to harm them.

The other day while driving to Oxford, I saw a green grassy knoll. A herd of black angus

cattle was grazing very slowly and calmly. They paid no attention to each other or

anything else. There were a few cows lying down in that thick green carpet, chewing

their cud. A few baby calves lie close to momma. All of a sudden, I left a feeling of

perfect peace.

I thought of Matt. 6:25 “Therefore I tell you, do not worry about your life, what you will

eat or drink, or about your body, what you will wear.” The rain and rich soil had given

the cattle plenty of food. There need be no worry about what they will wear, God has

given them a rich slick black coat.

Ponder this: “Isaiah 26:3 You will keep in perfect peace those whose mind are

steadfast, because they trust in you” Then Matt 6:25

Contact Donna at donnatraywickmusic@gmail.com