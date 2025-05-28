Finding perfect peace all around nature
Published 10:00 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025
By Donna Traywick
Mt. Olivet News
It was so great to go to the fish fry at Black Jack last Sunday. Seeing all the former
members and joining in food and fellowship. Black Jack holds a special place in my
heart. It was the Traywick’s home church.
Miss Delle, George’s mother, always carried a bouquet of gladiolus and zinnias every
Sunday, in the summer. In the winter, she had Mr. Bob, George’s father, gather holly
with red berries and when she mixed in flowers that had dried up, it was a beautiful
bouquet.
I’m so proud of our high school graduates from Mt. Olivet. They had a special program
last Sunday night for Deuce Hudson and Taylor Anderson. Both were outstanding high
school students from South Panola.
I am also so proud of my great-great nephews. Landon Willis was a graduate of North
Delta and Taylor Palmertree was a graduate of South Panola. I always tell them they
are great-great always in my eyes.
I am especially happy that all of them have serious plans for further education, church,
family, and friends. It is our duty to encourage and pray for them. It is especially hard on
freshman students who are introduced to so much that is so foreign to their home and
former school environment.
Congratulations to Bro. Ricky and Iris who recently got married. He gave a stirring
sermon on Peace Sunday. It’s a subject I’ve been wrestling with for a long time. I cannot
seem to find perfect peace in a world that is evil. Then I remind myself it is not an
absence of problems. It is instead a quiet confidence, an attitude of mental rest.
I’ve made a survey of various friends. Some church going people and some not. “Do
you have perfect peace?" 95% said “No”. Then I know something is wrong. I
immediately began to search my Bible. Isaiah 26:3 is known as the Perfect Peace
scripture. It gives us directions for finding that perfect peace that keeps you calm even
when life’s storm is swirling around us. There are some 50 or more scriptures on perfect
peace in the Bible.
To close Sunday’s sermon, Bro. Ricky sang “Peace like a River”. I then recalled some
feeling of perfect peace. Deer Creek runs through the Palmertree place. I remember
sitting on the creek bank: it was so peaceful with the water singing a quiet tune. Frogs
joined in on occasion. Water birds swooping down for a mouthful of fish. They are calm
because this is their territory, nothing is there to harm them.
The other day while driving to Oxford, I saw a green grassy knoll. A herd of black angus
cattle was grazing very slowly and calmly. They paid no attention to each other or
anything else. There were a few cows lying down in that thick green carpet, chewing
their cud. A few baby calves lie close to momma. All of a sudden, I left a feeling of
perfect peace.
I thought of Matt. 6:25 “Therefore I tell you, do not worry about your life, what you will
eat or drink, or about your body, what you will wear.” The rain and rich soil had given
the cattle plenty of food. There need be no worry about what they will wear, God has
given them a rich slick black coat.
Ponder this: “Isaiah 26:3 You will keep in perfect peace those whose mind are
steadfast, because they trust in you” Then Matt 6:25
Contact Donna at donnatraywickmusic@gmail.com