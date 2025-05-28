Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log Published 10:36 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

May 19

Central St., 44 year old female with a possible seizure, Lifeguard has been toned.

Hwy. 51S, 58 year old male with high blood pressure.

King St., 64 year old female having difficulty breathing.

Covenant Crossing, Home2Suites, fire alarm.

Garson St., 34 year old male with shortness of breath.

May 20

Hwy. 6E, Planters Bank, female subject has pain.

I-55 northbound, Batesville exit, vehicle accident.

Gracie Cove, 66 year old male with chest pain.

Hwy. 35N, Jiffy station area, vehicle accident with unknown injuries, roadway is blocked.

Covenant Crossing, Home2Suites, smoke alarm.

Broad St., 71 year old male has chest pain.

I-55 southbound, exit 243, vehicle has hydroplaned into median.

Hwy. 51, Job Corps area, vehicle accident with unknown injuries.

Hwy. 51N, near overhead bridge, vehicle accident, unknown injuries.

May 21

Corporate Dr., Insituform, waterflow alarm.

Smith St., 78 year old male with chest pain, Lifeguard has been toned.

Eureka St., Batesville Dental, 18 year old female having a diabetic emergency.

Noble St., 58 year old male with difficulty breathing, Lifeguard has been toned.

Keating Rd., Hibbitt Sports, fire alarm.

May 22

Power Dr., Holiday Inn, 60 year old female is unresponsive.

Lakewood Dr., Post Office, subject has altered mental status.

Broad St., 70 year old male needs lift assist, Lifeguard has been toned.

Hwy. 6W, Mike’s Food & Gas, 15 year old male is unconscious, Lifeguard has been toned.

Keating Rd., Azalea Commons, lift assist.

May 23

Hwy. 6, near interstate ramp, vehicle accident, no injuries.

Hwy. 35, 86 year old female has altered mental status and shortness of breath.

Hwy. 6E, Cafe Ole restaurant, intoxicated person.

May 24

Broad St., medical alarm.

Everett St., 91 year old female has foot pain.

Power Dr., Holiday Inn, commercial smoke alarm.

May 25

Hwy. 6W, near Delta Rose, a procession has been hit.

Lester St., 67 year old female with an unknown medical emergency.

House Carlson Dr., Wal Mart, 38 year old female sick in the beauty department.

Lester St., 52 year old female with a cut on her head.

Broad St., medical alarm.