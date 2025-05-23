William Gordon Darby, Jr., 79

Published 12:05 pm Friday, May 23, 2025

William Gordon Darby, Jr., affectionately known as “Pee-Wee,” passed away on Monday, May 19, 2025, at the age of 79 at his home in Marks.

A memorial service to honor Gordon’s life will be held at 2p.m. on Friday, May 23, at the Marks Methodist Church in Marks. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. There will be a private family inurnment at a later date.

Gordon was born on February 24, 1946 to the late William Gordon Darby, Sr., and Pauline O’Neal Darby in Oxford, MS. He lived a life filled with stories, laughter, and dedication to his family and community.

Gordon made significant contributions in his professional career as a sales manager for EMD Crop Bioscience, where he spent many years. His expertise and commitment to his work were evident throughout his tenure, earning him respect among colleagues and clients.

An alumnus of the University of Mississippi, Pee-Wee proudly earned his Bachelor’s Degree and was an active member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity, where he formed lifelong friendships. His connection to his alma mater remained strong, as he was a true die-hard Ole Miss Rebel fan. Pee-Wee enjoyed watching Ole Miss sports teams, especially when they were winning.

Gordon also honorably served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, undertaking duty overseas in Germany, a commitment that reflects his patriotic spirit and dedication to his country.

Gordon’s zest for life was evident in his many hobbies. He was an avid golfer who found joy on the course, and he also loved dove and duck hunting, enjoying the great outdoors whenever possible. An engaging storyteller, Pee-Wee had a knack for embellishing his tales, bringing laughter and joy to those around him.

The family he leaves behind includes his two sons, Brian Darby of Tulsa, OK, and Brad Darby (Laura) of Oxford; his two siblings, Mickie Darby Gambrell of Atlanta, GA, and Ronnie Darby of Batesville; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, he is reunited with his precious wife, Patricia Ann Darby.