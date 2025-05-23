SP grads walking Saturday Published 11:59 am Friday, May 23, 2025

South Panola High School will hold its commencement ceremony for the Class of 2025 on Saturday, May 24, at 10 a.m. at the Batesville Civic Center. School officials have asked that all attendees arrive early as doors will open at 9 a.m.

All guests (of any age) must have a ticket to attend. All guests will be screened upon entrance and the clear bag policy will be in effect.

Some 248 seniors are expected to make the long-awaited walk across the stage to receive their high school diplomas.

Email newsletter signup

This year’s top graduate at South Panola is Valedictorian Gabriella Russo, the daughter of Richard and Sara Russo.

The Salutatorian for the Class of ‘25 is Meredith Cossey, the daughter of Jay and Kyra Cossey.

Class Historian is Sadie Bright, the daughter of Josh and Sandra Lynn Bright.