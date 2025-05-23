North Panola to award 72 diplomas in Friday ceremony Published 12:01 pm Friday, May 23, 2025

North Panola High School will graduate 72 seniors on Friday, May 23, at 6 p.m. in the Howard Coliseum on the campus of Northwest Mississippi Community College.

The North Panola Valedictorian for the Class of 2025 is De’Kara Moore, the daughter of Kimara and Demetric Moore. She plans to attend the University of Mississippi and pursue a nursing career.

Salutatorian is Jeniya Lyons, the daughter of Jennifer and Derrick Edmond and Marius Lyons. She will enroll at the University of Mississippi in the fall and plans to study pediatric nursing.

Class Historian is Antearia Harrell, the daughter of Erica Harrell and Antonio Oliver. She will attend Northwest Mississippi Community College with a pre-health academic track.

Two other North Panola seniors from the Class of ‘25 were also named to the school’s Hall of Fame.

They are Ziya Smith, daughter of Latonya Smith and the late Anthony Smith; and Angel Boyce, daughter of Taurus Golden and Antonio Boyce.