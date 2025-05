Published 12:22 pm Friday, May 23, 2025

James Lee “Jim” Coggins of Marks, passed away on May 22, 2025, at the MS State Veterans Home in Oxford. He was the husband of Mary Frances Coggins.

Services for Jim will be held on Sunday, May 25, at 2 p.m. at Wells Funeral Home in Batesville with the family receiving friends beginning at 1 p.m. prior to the service. Jim will be laid to rest at Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville.