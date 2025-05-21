Waldrup, Williams receive Dunlap Scholarships from Batesville Presbyterian Published 9:55 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

As the school year comes to a close, Batesville Presbyterian Church has honored two of its graduating seniors – Herron Williams and Cara Waldrup – with the congregation’s annual scholarships.

Herron Williams, a graduate of North Delta School, and Cara Waldrup, a graduate of Magnolia Heights School, are both recipients of the J.C. Dunlap Scholarship, which will assist with tuition payments during their four-year college career. Both Herron and Cara will attend Mississippi State University, beginning this fall.

The J.C. Dunlap Scholarship is given by Robert Dunlap in honor of his father, J.C. Dunlap, who was instrumental in the founding of Dunlap and Kyle in Batesville.

The Dunlap Scholarship is awarded each year to two graduating seniors who are active members of Batesville Presbyterian Church and plan to attend a four-year college in the state of Mississippi.

In addition to church participation, scholarship recipients are selected based on academic performance as well as activities and services within their school and the community.

Founded in 1841, Batesville Presbyterian Church has ministered to the Batesville and Panola County area for more than 180 years as it reaches out with joy-filled hearts and willing hands to share the grace and love of Jesus Christ with those in need.

The church is located at 121 Eureka Street in Batesville.