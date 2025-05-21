Q&A with Batesville Mayor candidate Teddy Morrow Published 9:03 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Teddy Morrow is a lifelong resident of Batesville, born and raised, with 20 years’ experience serving as Alderman At Large. He and his wife, Allyson Williams Morrow, have three daughters and five (soon to be six) grandchildren.

Q: Why are you the better candidate to be the Batesville mayor?

A: Because I have a blend of strong leadership and effective communication with (20 years) experience to move Batesville forward with more to offer while maintaining a small-town hospitality.

Q: Of what personal action or initiative in the past term as a city official are you most proud?

A: Working diligently on a proposed animal pound and continuing our focus on a proposed sports complex to be utilized by everyone.

Q: What is your number one priority if elected as mayor?

A: To hold monthly or weekly meetings with the Public Works Department, Police and Fire Chiefs and an open line of communication is the key to success and to encourage our employees to come up with more effective methods that will drive us towards growth and success.

Q: What are long-term goals if elected mayor?

A: To improve infrastructure, making trips to Jackson and Washington to discuss Batesville’s challenges as we experience growth.

Q: What message would you like voters to hear before they cast their ballots?

A: Batesville is not just a special place to me, it’s home. I am not just a politician looking to move up the ladder. I want to make a difference in the city that has raised me.