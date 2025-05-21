Q&A with Batesville Mayor candidate Hal Ferrell Published 9:01 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Hal Ferrell has been an active Batesville resident and community leader since 1970, serving as an alderman from 1976-1985 and receiving the 1977 Man of the Year award for driving industrial growth of the original Harmon Industrial Park. He and his wife, Carolyn Meacham Ferrell, have two daughters, Jeana (John) Burchfield and Natalie (Charles) Wright, four grandsons, and two granddaughters-in-law.

Q: Why are you the better candidate to be the Batesville mayor?

A: With proven leadership in business, military, and aviation, I bring integrity with a spirit of service. My expertise in business ethics and modern technology makes me the best candidate to shape Batesville’s future.

Q: Of what personal action or initiative in the past term as a city official are you most proud?

A: As promised, I revitalized Batesville Civic Center through bold initiatives and transformed a neglected venue to a thriving asset creating revenue growth and community partnerships. “The BCC put Batesville on the map.”

Q: What is your number one priority if (re)elected as mayor?

A: My number one priority is serving others while stimulating growth like the $50M shopping center and the Batesville Mounds Museum. I will maintain accountability while cultivating our city guided by citizens’ priorities.

Q: What are long-term goals if (re)elected mayor?

A: I will continue to seek grants and funds to foster economic progress, leverage resources for safety and welfare, and support live-streaming of meetings. I pledge to ‘Make Batesville All It Can Be’.

Q: What message would you like voters to hear before they cast their ballots?

A: Changes and positive growth have occurred in 4 years under my service-driven leadership. I accept my civic responsibility to assist everyone and be available because I care. Thank you for your vote and support.