Property Transfers Published 10:15 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Compiled by Davis Coen

Property transfers between May 12-16, 2025, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery

Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Delta Land & Construction, LLC to Robert Lee Masterson and Donna Renea Masterson, Lot 9

of Fairways Subdivision; Fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 16, Township 9

South, Range 7 West.

Jack McAdoo to Wesley Rodgers, A 1-acre part in the East Half of the Northeast Quarter of the

Southeast Quarter of Section 35, Township 10, Range 7; A Lot in the East Half of the Northeast

Quarter of the Southeast Quarter West of the Road, Section 35, Township 10, Range 7.

McDad Properties, LLC to Hsien Tung, Lot 6, Parkways Courts Subdivision; a part of Lot 24,

Block 28, Batesville.

Samuel J. Waits, Jr. and William T. Waits to Claudette D. Waits, A fractional part of the

Southwest Quarter and a fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 35, Township 8

South, Range 7 West, and the West Half of Section 26, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Johnathan Wray Willis to Randy William Willis and Robbie Willis, A fractional part of the West

Half of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 30, Township 27 North,

Range 3 East.

Dean Morris, LLC to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, Lots 445 and 446, Enid Subdivision.

Lauren McMurry, et al. to Joshua and Lorie Ann Lane, 10.8 acres in Section 21, Township 10

South, Range 7 West.

Joey Caine Investments, LLC to Joseph Denman, A fraction of Lot 11, Block 10, Pope.

Lillie Simmerman Newton to Lillie Simmerman Family, LLC, A 56-acre part in the East Half,

East of the channel, Section 29, Township 27, Range 2; 5 acres in the West Half of the

Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 28, Township 27, Range 2; A 110-acre

part of the North Half, West of Branch, Section 8, Township 10, Range 8; and an 81-acre part in

the Southeast Quarter, North of the Creek, Section 21, Township 9, Range 9.

Lori Palmer to Wesley Nunn, A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 9, Township 8 South,

Range 4 West, containing 1.4 acres, more or less.

Myers Bayou Land Company, LLC to Jessica Turner, A fractional part of the South Half of the

Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 26, Township 27 North, Range 2 East.

First Judicial District

Darrell and Mary Taylor to Sandra Jean Ozbirn, A parcel of land located in Section 4, Township

7, Range 7 West.

Keith Allen Hicks and Patrick Dennis Ansbro to Kevin McKenzie, 41.23 acres of land located in

the Southeast Quarter of Section 13, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

Richard and Charlotte McCarty to Arnold Moorman, Jr., Northeast Quarter of Section 35,

Township 7 South, Range 7 West.

Barbara Davis and Levera Davison to Wesley M. Pegues and Cheryl Lanette Pegues, A

fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 34, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.

Sharon S. Porter, Robbie Gail Stump Burns, Dejuana Stump Napper, Richard Doy Stump, Jr.,

Michael W. Stump, Betty Stump, Mark Anthony Stump, Jr., and Matthew Stump to Hoss Howell

and Kimberly Howell, A 5.00-acre parcel of land located in the Northwest Quarter of the

Southwest Quarter of Section 21, Township 6 South, Range 8 West.

Michael R. Witt, et al. to Michael R. Witt, et al., 23.43 acres, more or less, located in a fractional

part of the Southwest corner of the Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 24,

Township 7 South, Range 9 West.