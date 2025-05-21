​​​​Panola County Jail Log Published 10:00 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of

the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at, the facility.

May 12

Karen Lynn Smith, 2700 Cross Creek, Sardis, charged with trespassing.

Brian Earl Hudgins, 11322C Hwy. 35S, Batesville, charged with aggravated assault.

Davariea Javon Cannon, 201 Atkins St., Sardis, charged with driving while license suspended, expired tag, and no

child restraint.

Karen Larita Tornes, 18 CR 215, Oxford, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of

marijuana in a motor vehicle, and improper equipment.

Dearisis Devon Worley, 234 Poplar, Senatobia, charged with two counts of trespassing and disorderly conduct.

May 13

Christopher Adam Harmon, 1751 CR 109, Water Valley, arrested on a bench warrant.

Sh’Lavia Jeane Long, 210 Rayburn St,. Coffeeville, charged with arson.

Keunte Daymon Turner, 6462A Barnacre Rd., Sardis, sent to Miss. Dept. of Corrections (10 years).

Autumn Marie Gilbert, 130 Jackson St., Batesville, charged with domestic violence.

Kendall Lamont Diggs, Oakland, charged with possession of a controlled substance.

May 14

Lasha Courtney Orr, 336 Greenhill Circle, Sardis, charged with simple assault.

Jekalan Markevia Owens, 2509 Belmont Rd., Sardis, charged with second degree murder.

Joseph Allen Bennett, 49 Dees Rd., Batesville, held for DeSoto County authorities.

Kyle Matthew Jackson, 1671 Pope-Water Valley Rd., Pope, charged with two counts of simple assault on a law

enforcement officer.

Darious Travontge Ruffin, 808 Short St., Crenshaw, charged with no drivers license, reckless driving, disregard for a

traffic device, and failure to stop for a law enforcement officer.

May 16

Labraysha Nicole Hamilton, 256 Fudgetown Rd., Sardis, charged with driving while license suspended, no tag,

possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Ann Best May, 3018 Hammond Hill Rd., Senatobia, charged with simple assault.

Orthensia McKenzie House, Patton Lane, Batesville, charged with trespassing and violation of the city’s Public Safety

ordinance.

May 17

Michael Dewayne Gray, 1465 King Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI and expired drivers license.

Karla Michelle Washington, 7969 Rivermist Dr., Memphis, charged with DUI, no insurance, careless driving, and

failure to keep proper lane.

Detrick Shawn Shaw, 12628 Pope-Water Valley Rd., Water Valley, charged with trespassing.