Green Wave ends season with Tri-County loss

Sometimes recording the last out of a baseball game can be the hardest. For North Delta School baseball, it came down to the last strike that slipped through their hands.

After defeating reigning 4A State champion Tri-County Academy 6-2 in game one of the best-of-three series Wednesday (May 14), the Green Wave was one strike away from capturing the school’s first ever state title the following day at home.

The visiting Rebels plated four runs with two outs in the seventh to take a 9-7 win to even the series at one game each, forcing a game three.

Game three switched back to Tri-County Friday where the Rebels again scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth in route to a 8-5 victory that ended the Waves’ storybook season with a 26-13 record,

Tri-County 8

ND 5

The Green Wave led 5-4 after five complete before Tri-County rallied for the second straight night. North Delta took a 2-0 lead in the first before the Rebels answered with three in the bottom half.

Karson Ware paced the Wave with three singles and two runs scored while Kolby Baker provided two singles.

Owens Johnson drove in two runs on a single and double. Herron Williams hit his sixth home run of the year and a single with three runs driven in.

Williams finished his senior year with a state-leading 61 RBIs.

Alex Jackson and Hayden Riva singled as part of North Delta’s 11 hit night. Jackson gave up six runs on seven hits with four walks and three strikeouts in five innings.

Jett Manning gave up two runs on two hits in ⅓ innings of relief.

Tri-County 9

ND 7

North Delta was one strike away from completing a sweep Thursday at home when freshman Grayson Rymer smashed a triple with the bases loaded on a 3-2 pitch with two outs in the seventh then scored on a wild throw to give the Rebels a dramatic win that evened the series at one game each.

Tri- County led 5-2 in the sixth before North Delta scored five runs. Jackson doubled with two RBIs while Johnson, Manning and Williams all singled and drove in a run.Ware also added a single and scored two runs. Baker, Landon Hoshell and Riva scored a run.

Owens Johnson took the pitching loss despite a season-high eleven strikeouts on four hits and nine runs (two earned.)

ND 6

Tri-County 2

Landon Hoshell fired a complete game with two singles and a home run as the Green Wave took game one at Flora. Hoshell scattered four hits with seven strikeouts.

Kolby Baker gave North Delta a 3-2 lead in the fourth with a two-run home run while Ware added two singles. Johnson delivered a single and double with two RBIs as Hunter Carpenter, Riva and Jackson provided singles.

Paxton Hall and Evan Mayfield scored two runs.