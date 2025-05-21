Fabulous First Fish Published 9:52 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

The happy smile on the face of Jermichael Hamilton was captured minutes after the Batesville youth caught his first ever fish during the annual Grace Place fishing rodeo sponsored by the downtown ministry. Thurmon and Annette Montgomery again this spring stocked a large pond on their Courtland area property and hosted the families of The Grace Place for a morning of fun and fellowship on Saturday, May 17. Grace Place executive director Chris Pope said each of the 30-40 children caught a stringer of fish. He specially thanked the owners and employees of Elite Construction & Roofing for cooking hamburgers for the group, and 10 employees of Parker Hannifin who volunteered to bait hooks and take fish off lines for the children.