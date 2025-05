Exchange Club Scholarships Published 8:58 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

The Exchange Club of Batesville last week presented graduating seniors from South Panola High School and North Delta School with the civic organization’s annual scholarships. Pictured with Exchangites Russell Pierce and Addison Wills are this year’s award winners – (left) Caitlyn Baird (SPHS) and Cadie Coker (NDS). The students and their families were guests at the club’s breakfast meeting on Wednesday, May 14.