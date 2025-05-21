Coffee with morning tunes Published 12:30 pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025

By Jan Penton-Miller

Columnist

The aroma of coffee brewing and the hum of conversation surround me as I enjoy

another Monday morning at my favorite shop.. I have always loved writing in a place

where I can people watch as I peck away on my computer, and this one has so much

character with the original brick walls and such.

The clock is ticking away the moments until another little person will come into my

life. Ava Grace will be arriving soon, and I cannot wait to hold my first great

grandchild in my arms. The idea that my sweet firstborn will be a grandmother is

crazy to think of since I feel young myself.

I was thrilled with a recent photo of Aidan and Alex. I could see a mixture of

contentment and anticipation in their faces that spoke volumes. It is easy to see how

happy they are.

Melinda and I rambled to Knoxville recently and strolled around downtown taking

in the sights and sounds of the city. A couple of street performers caught our

attention, and we stopped to listen for a moment. I was quite impressed with their

repertoire from several genres including Christian music, which is my favorite.

They played the lovely old hymn, How Great Thou Art, without missing a beat. Upon

further scrutiny I realized that the older gentleman was playing a saw.

I couldn’t help but wonder about their situation, and hoped that they had a personal

relationship with the One they were singing of. In retrospect, I missed an

opportunity for what could have been a good and natural conversation. Maybe I’ll

have another chance another day.

My thoughts went to the many street musicians in New Orleans who also play for

tips. I didn’t feel any danger in Knoxville the way I did with my friend, Anne, one day

in the French Quarter. That’s another story for another day, but the feeling is totally

different.

We threw a donation in their hat after a few moments and ambled down the street.

The next interesting thing we came upon was a gentleman strolling along with his

pet hog. It was huge, and when we made small talk with her owner we learned that

her name is Spooner.

Spooner sleeps in her own twin bed and is enormous! I wonder if she snores with

her big hairy snout? She had admirers all around and actually has a social media

following. I suppose I was reaching when I complimented Spooner’s owner on her

cuteness. I was only allowing my southernness to guide me with a compliment much

the way no one fails to say that a baby is cute even if he or she is not. Melinda

quickly commented that Spooner was definitely not cute, but looked like something

from the

Neverending Story! I suppose she was correct, but I bet Spooner is cute to her owner

since we all know that beauty is in the eyes of the beholder.