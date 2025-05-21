B’ville man held in armed robbery

Published 10:45 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

By Staff reports

A Batesville man was arrested and charged with armed robbery by the Oxford Police
Department.
On May 4, OPD responded to a hotel on Jackson Avenue in regard to a robbery that involved a
firearm.
The suspect, later identified as Mardrekis Porter, 28, of Batesville, had fled the scene.
He was found a short time later hiding in the bathroom of a local business.
He was arrested and booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center. He was denied bond
due to being out on parole and a hold was placed on him by the Mississippi Department of
Corrections.

