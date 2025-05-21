Be solemn, but not sad
Published 12:00 pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025
By Harold Brummett
Denmark Star Route
Memorial Day is next Monday the 26 th . This is a time that we are reminded of John
15:13 “Greater love hath no man than this that a man lay down his life for his friends.”
This day is the traditional start of summer, new life, growth, picnics, cookouts and ice
cream socials, sports and leisure activities of kinds shared with family and friends. It is
fitting that Memorial Day is considered the start of all the good things that summer
brings.
A saying that can be traced from the ancient Egyptian, Jewish to Christian and perhaps
even some eastern philosophies states that everyone dies twice. The first time is when
the heart stops beating, the second time is when the dead person's name is uttered,
read or thought of for the last time.
I have been to the American Cemetery at Normandy, the rows upon rows of white
crosses and Stars of David in perfect alignment. Underneath the ground are young men
who had “greater love” for their fellow man. Freely given a sacrifice for the generations,
for a future they themselves would not have. A sacrifice of life, loves, marriages,
experiences, children, grandchildren gone so an heir to freedom could enjoy the start of
a summer they would never know.
Not just the Second World War did our Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, and Airmen give the
‘last full measure.’ From our Independence, Americans have given freely of their youth
spilling blood around the world. It is what we do as Americans. We spend the precious
coin of lifeblood so others may know the freedom we enjoy.
Stop for a second on Memorial Day. Say a prayer. Say a name of someone who has
made the day possible for you. Be solemn, but not sad, when you say their name, after
all who could be sad for such a gift?
Reflect for just a moment of those who made the day possible. Give a thought to those
young servicemen laying under a memorial somewhere around the world and at home.
A moment of time is a pittance to pay for the sacrifice given.