Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log Published 10:30 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

May 13

Morris Lane, 35 year old male with possible kidney stone, Lifeguard has been toned.

Broad St., 37 year old female has fallen with a leg injury.

Womack Cove, 43 year old female, life assist only.

Curtis-Locke Station Rd., county requesting mutual aid for structure fire, 3 volunteer

departments have been toned with no response.

May 14

Vance St., 41 year old male with heart racing, Lifeguard has been toned.

Willa St., caller advises her air conditioner is on fire.

College St., Batesville Intermediate, student having a seizure.

Jones St., 89 year old female has a diabetic emergency.

Covenant Crossing, Raceway station, gas spill at pump 6.

King St., caller advises a pathway is on fire.

May 15

Pearson St., 31 year old female throwing up.

Tiger Dr., Batesville Junior High, female has passed out.

Hwy. 6E, Yamato restaurant, commercial fire alarm.

Thermos Dr., Thermos factory, 31 year old male having a seizure.

John R. Lovelace Dr., Mi Pueblo restaurant, subject has a head wound.

Lester St., 63 year old female with chest pains.

May 16

Smith St., 57 year old male has fallen, list assist needed.

Medical Center Dr., Panola Medical, smoke and fire alarms sounding.

Patton Lane, unknown subject unconscious and not breathing.

Panola Ave., Panola First Stop station, 36 year old male over intoxicated, Lifeguard has been

toned.

May 17

Lester St., 63 year old male needs breathing treatment assistance due to power outage.

Broad St., medical alarm, possible lift assist.

Hwy. 35N, general fire alarm.

Hwy. 51 & Eureka, Mike’s Foods and Gas station, truck fire near gas pumps.

Covenant Crossing, Home2Suites, fire alarm.

May 18

Pine Lane, 54 year old female is unresponsive.

Pearson St., power line on fire.