Published 11:37 am Friday, May 16, 2025

Sarah Daniel Ford, 90, passed away May 14, 2025, at the Senatobia Health Care and Rehab in Senatobia,.

Sarah was born on February 3, 1935 to the late Samuel Vester Daniel and Minnie Pearl Millsaps in Panola County. A retired secretary for Sears Automotive, Sarah dedicated her professional life to serving others with grace and efficiency. In addition to her career, she and her late husband, Euel, shared a unique camaraderie as team truck drivers for several years. Together, they traversed the open roads, creating unforgettable memories that would last a lifetime.

Sarah was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Nesbit, where her strong faith and commitment to her community were evident. She found joy in the simple pleasures of life, including her passion for sewing.

The family Sarah leaves behind includes her daughter, Cissy Tackett of Coldwater; her son, Samuel Roy Ford of Hernando; six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

Sarah is preceded in death by her husband, Willie Euel Ford; her parents, Samuel and Minnie Pearl Daniel; and her siblings, Vesta Morrison, Betty Brown, Sue Respess, Grace Nurmi, Eris Meek, Jerry Lee Daniel, and Aaron Daniel.

At this time, there are no services planned for Sarah. She will be inurned with her husband, Euel, at Forrest Memorial Park at a later date.