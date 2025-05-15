Published 1:17 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

Sara Jane Carter Holloway, 70, passed away Saturday morning, May 10, 2025, at her home in Batesville.

Services were Tuesday, May 13, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment at Rose Hill Cemetery in Sardis.

She was born on February 10, 1955, in Sardis, and spent her life dedicated to family, friends, and her notable career as a legal secretary at Smith, Phillips, Mitchell, Scott and Nowak Law Firm in Batesville spanned 49 years from which she later retired.

Sara was deeply committed to her community, serving as a member of the Sardis Presbyterian Church, where she found both solace and companionship. Her interests were as enriching as her spirit; she had a profound love for reading, enjoyed traveling to the mountains, and spent many peaceful moments watching birds from her back patio. These simple joys shaped the beautiful life she lived, one filled with warmth and connection. Sara cherished all the visits and text messages from family and friends during her battle with cancer.

She is survived by her loving husband, William Richard “Bill” Holloway of Batesville; her sister, Suzanne C. Boyle and her husband Mike of Como; her niece, Melissa Geeslin of Hernando; her nephew, Nathan Boyle of Olive Branch; as well as two great-nieces, Sara Anne Geeslin and Nova Lee Geeslin, both of Hernando. Sara’s legacy of love and support will carry on through her family and the many lives she touched.

Sara joins in eternal rest her parents, William Segrest and Sara Lee Beard Carter, and her sister, Nancy Carol Carter. Their memories will remain cherished in the hearts of those who knew them.

Sara Jane Holloway will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. She embodied grace, kindness, and warmth, leaving behind a legacy that will forever be remembered.