Robert Wayne “Bob” Oakes, 92

Published 1:06 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

Robert Wayne “Bob” Oakes, a beloved teacher whose heart was dedicated to educating the youth on the Indian Reservation, passed away on May 12, 2025, at Boliver Medical Center in Cleveland. Born on February 15, 1933, in Kokomo, IN, Bob lived a life marked by devotion to his family, faith, and the numerous students he inspired throughout his teaching career.

He is survived by Linda Faye Oakes, his loving wife of many years, who together cultivated a nurturing household in Oakland. Their union brought forth a family, including their children Sharon Oakes of Arizona, John Manasco of Pope, and Ronald Oakes of Arizona. Bob was the proud grandfather of Chris Manasco, Kevin Manasco, Johnathan Manasco, and Tiffany Palmer, and he delighted in the joy of his nine great-grandchildren. His family was the cornerstone of his existence, and he adored every moment spent with them, creating lasting memories filled with love and laughter.

Bob’s faith played an integral role in his life, and he was a man who loved the Lord deeply. His commitment to his beliefs was a guiding force that influenced not only his family but also his students, as he shared the values of compassion and perseverance throughout his teachings.

He was predeceased by one brother, David Allen Burson, who left behind cherished memories in the hearts of those who knew him.

A visitation with family will be held on May 17 from noon to 2 p.m. at Wells Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Batesville, followed by a funeral service commencing at 2 p.m. These gatherings will provide a space for friends and family to come together to celebrate Bob’s remarkable life and the impact he had on so many.

Bob’s legacy of love, teaching, and devotion will forever resonate in the hearts of his family and those whose lives were touched by his caring spirit. He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.