Phillip Silas Burnworth, 69, passed away Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at Diversicare in Batesville.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 15, at Forrest Memorial Park in Batesville, with Rev. Jimmy Hardin officiating.

Phillip was born on September 17, 1955, to the late Phillip Silas Burnworth and Mary Jeffress Burnworth in North Carolina.

Phillip began his career as a registered nurse, showcasing his compassionate nature and commitment to helping others. However, he found his true passion as a cabinet maker, where he embraced his craft with enthusiasm. His skills and attention to detail in woodworking were a testament to his hardworking spirit, a quality that defined him throughout his life. He not only dedicated his talents to his craft but also poured his heart into his loved ones.

Phillip was deeply affected by the loss of his beloved wife, Tina, whom he adored. The memories they shared together brought him immense joy, and he held these moments in his heart as a cherished treasure. In addition to his professional pursuits, Phillip honorably served his country in the United States Navy.

The family he leaves behind includes his son, Phillip Silas Burnworth, II (Courtney) of Batesville; his three sisters, Franki Senter of Raleigh, NC, Earlene May of Wake Forest, NC, and Shirley Rodgers of Jacksonville, FL; and two grandchildren, Luci Marie Burnworth and Corbin “Wade” Burnworth.