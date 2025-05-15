North Delta playing for State Championship today – Green Wave stalking first ever title Published 10:40 am Thursday, May 15, 2025

The North Delta School Green Wave is on the verge of capturing the school’s first ever State Championship in baseball, after winning the first of a best-of-three series on the road against the Tri-County Academy Rebels on Wednesday night. Historically, it will be the first high school state championship game played in Panola County.

The Green Wave beat Tri-County 6-2 in game one and will host the second game at 5:30 p.m. today on their home field in front what is expected to be a standing-room-only crowd. The 4A division is the largest in the Mississippi Association of Independent Schools classes and baseball fans from around North Miss. have followed the Green Wave’s playoff run, hoping for victory for a North Half team.

Against the Rebels on Wednesday, Green Wave hurler Landon Hoshell struck out seven and allowed just four hits with one walk over seven innings. Hoshell helped his cause, hitting 3-for-3 with a home run.

Kolby Baker also homered and had two RBI, and Alex Jackson reached base three times and drove in two runs.

North Delta advanced to the championship series with a 3-2 win over Marshall Academy in a game three tilt last week, also on the Green Wave’s home field.

North Delta is now 26-11 on the season.