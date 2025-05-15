Jerry Charles Avant, Jr., 58

Published 1:10 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

Jerry Charles Avant, Jr., age 58, passed away Monday morning, May 12, 2025 at his home in Batesville.

Jerry was born into this world on September 19, 1966 to Opal Bently Peters and the late Jerry Charles Avant, Sr. in Clarksdale.

Jerry spent most of his life engaging in a variety of jobs across different industries, showcasing his remarkable versatility a true jack-of-all-trades. His professional journey took him from the oil fields to construction sites, where he honed his skills in welding, mechanical work, and carpentry.

Jerry was known not just for his immense talents in various trades but also for the warmth he exuded as a person. He was widely regarded as a good individual, possessing a genuine spirit that touched everyone he encountered. Recently, he found a new sense of community at the New Hope Church of God in Batesville.

The family Jerry leaves behind includes his three children, Robert Wayne Avant, Jacqueline Avant, and Misti Avant all of Batesville; his two brothers, Michael Avant of Batesville, and Dale Peters of Oklahoma; and his mother, Opal Peters of Oklahoma.

A memorial service to honor his life will be held at a later date