Published 1:03 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

J.W. Beard, 90, passed away in the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at Senatobia Health and Rehab.

Funeral services for J.W. will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 17, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment to be at Forrest Memorial Park in Batesville, MS. The family will begin receiving friends at 10 a.m. prior to the service.

Born on September 30, 1934, in Panola County to the late John Henry Beard and Addie Mae White Beard, he was known for his unwavering commitment to his career and community.

Mr. Beard was a self-employed electrician and the proud owner of Beard Electric, where he utilized his skills to serve many in Panola County area. He was a member of the Mississippi National Guard, reflecting his service and dedication to his country. His contributions were not limited to his profession; he also took an active role in his community as a former President of the Batesville Lions Club.

A devoted member of Courtland Baptist Church, Mr. Beard previously served as a deacon, demonstrating his strong commitment to his faith and the church community.

He is survived by his beloved family, including his sons William C. Beard (Donna) of Senatobia and Ricky T. Beard (Brenda) of Batesville. He is also mourned by his brothers Robert Beard (Bertie) of Batesville and Thomas Beard of Montemorelos, Mexico. He leaves behind three grandchildren Dillon Brewer (Mendy), Erika Brewer Anderson (Will), and Amanda Beard Sparks (David), as well as six great-grandchildren Kayla Ann Anderson, Kaleb Anderson, Railyn Beard-Tucker, Aleigha Sparks, Emily Hillard, and Kyle Hillard.

J.W. Beard was preceded in death by his loving wife, Marie Hyland Beard, six sisters: Ruby Louise Beard, Shirley Mae Beard, Margaret Beard Karr, Mary Frances Beard Hutchens, Faye Beard Bradley, and Virginia Duke Beard, and five brothers: Billy Ray Beard, James Edward “Foots” Beard, Henry Leroy Beard, Charles Linder Beard, and Douglas Wayne Beard. He also mourns the loss of his grandson, Johnathan Thomas “JT” Beard.

J.W. Beard will be remembered for his hard work, dedication to family, and service to the community. His legacy will continue through the lives he touched and the love he shared.