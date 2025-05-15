North Delta playing Game 3 for State Championship Published 10:40 am Thursday, May 15, 2025

North Delta School baseball came within one out of closing the MAIS 4A State Championship and claiming the school’s first title in a 9-7 loss to Tri-County Academy on Thursday night in Batesville. The Green Wave hopes to rebound in the rubber game on the road.

The North Delta squad – now 26-12 on the season – will travel to Flora on Friday for a 5:30 p.m. game that will decide the winner of this year’s 4A championship.

The Green Wave beat Tri-County 6-2 in game one at Flora earlier this week.