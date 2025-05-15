Published 1:14 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

Dr. Jack Butts, 95, passed away Sunday, May 11, 2025, at Baptist Memorial Hospital of North MS in Oxford.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. on Friday, May 16, in the Martin Wilingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment to follow at Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville. The family will begin receiving friends Friday at 11 a.m.

A proud son of the Mississippi Delta, Dr. Jack Butts was born in Sunflower County on April 19, 1930, to Fred Matthew and Beatrice Malone Butts. The third of four children, his childhood was spent in the Blaine Community until leaving to board at Sunflower County Agricultural High School.

Graduating from Sunflower County Agricultural High School in 1948, he attended Mississippi Delta Community College and Delta State Teacher College. A member of the graduating class of 1952, Jack joined the United States Air Force, serving his country four years. His enlistment stationed Lieutenant Butts in Japan, Guam, Georgia, Texas, and Alaska. Once his service time ended, Jack decided to put his education degree to work. This resulted in teaching positions in Strong, Arkansas and Bismark, Missouri. The driving force behind his decision to enter the educational field was the love of his life, whom he met at Delta State, Robbie Harrison. Robbie would become his devoted wife of 39 years until her passing in 2000.

Jack and Robbie worked together for six years at West Panola Academy, he was Headmaster and she was a fifth-grade teacher. It was at Northwest Mississippi Community College where Jack spent much of his career. Jack dedicated of fifty years of his life to the college, serving in various academic and administrative capacities until his retirement in 2018. The pinnacle of his service to the college occurred in 2008 when the building serving as the Lafayette-Yalobusha Technical Center was named in his honor.

Jack was recognized in his profession by being named to Who’s Who in American Education and Outstanding Educators of America. He also held membership in Delta Phi Epsilon, Phi Beta Lambda, Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia, and Phi Delta Kappa.

In his spare time and during retirement, Jack could be found at the casinos, following Ole Miss sports, and dining out. Jack was a man who did not suffer fools lightly and championed anyone who strove to better their station in life through education.

Jack is survived by his son, Dr. Michael M. Butts, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews, and generations of former students.

The family wishes to extend its most sincere appreciation and gratitude to the employees of Azalea Commons Senior Living Facility for the love and care shown to Jack in his final years.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be designated to either:

Dr. Jack Butts Scholarship, NWCC Foundation Office, P.O. Drawer 7015, 4975 Highway 51 North, Senatobia, MS 38668

Independence Presbyterian Church, 10700 Highway 35 South, Batesville, MS 38606