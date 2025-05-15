Published 1:08 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

Bobbie O. Roberson, 92, passed away Monday evening, May 12, 2025, at Diversicare in Batesville.

Services for Bobbie will be 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 18, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with her being laid to rest following the service at Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville. The family will receive friends starting at noon prior to the service.

Bobbie O. Roberson was born on February 6, 1933, in Tate County. Bobbie’s warmth and kindness touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing her.

With a career that included many years as a seamstress for the former Fruit of the Loom in Batesville, she showcased not only her skill but also her creativity and dedication. Beyond her profession, Bobbie was known for her great love of cooking, ensuring that family gatherings were filled with delicious meals and warm laughter. Her passion extended to her involvement with bingo, where she enjoyed friends and fun, filling her life with joy and camaraderie.

A member of the Pope Baptist Church, Bobbie found comfort and community in her faith. Her service as a lifetime member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW—where she also held the honor of serving as President—exemplified her commitment to supporting others. She cared deeply for her community and embodied the spirit of giving.

Bobbie is lovingly remembered by her long-time loving companion, Joe Gross of Courtland. She is survived by her cherished daughters, Nelda Ballard of Courtland, and Cynthia “Cindy” McCurdy (Jim) of Pope, and her son, Stephen L. “Steve” Roberson (Kelly) of West Point. Adding to her legacy, she leaves behind her bonus daughter, Margaret Ann Finnie of Batesville, along with eight grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren, each of whom carries a piece of her heart.

Bobbie is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Reubel L. Roberson, her daughter, Ginger R. McCullar: two cherished grandchildren, Amy Todd Robison, Samuel Ryan McCurdy and one great grandson, Christopher Todd. She is also preceded by parents, Samuel P. and Gertrude Donehoo Aldridge, who nurtured her deep love for family and friends.

As we remember Bobbie O. Roberson, let us cherish the countless memories shared, from her culinary delights to her unwavering support of her loved ones and community. She leaves behind a legacy of love, strength, and the beautiful reminder to remain connected to one another, for family is where the heart truly lies. She will be dearly missed but forever remembered in our hearts.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ryan’s name can be made to Pope Baptist Church- Youth Fund, P.O. Box 34, Pope, MS 38658 or to New Vision Ministries, P.O. Box 350, Batesville, MS, 38606.