Swindle Pinned at Aberdeen Proving Grounds Published 12:17 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Mike Swindle is pictured pinning his son Payton Swindle as Army 1st Sergeant on Dec 20, 2024 at Aberdeen Proving Grounds Maryland. Col. Doherty said it was an honor and a privilege for the US Army to have a soldier as exemplary as 1st Sergeant Swindle. He is a 2011 South Panola graduate. Payton, his wife Kayla and children Waylon and Harley Bell, reside in Aberdeen, MD. He is the son of Mike Swindle and the late Barbara Swindle of Batesville.