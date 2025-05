St. Andrew M.B. benefit Published 2:33 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

The St. Andrew M.B. Church family will have a benefit program for Deacon John Eddie Johnson

on Sunday, May 18, at 2 p.m.

The benefit program will be held at Persimmon Hill M.B. Church of Enid. Everyone is invited to

attend. Church pastor is Rev. Sidney Townes.