Property Transfers Published 1:45 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Compiled by Davis Coen

Property transfers between May 5-9, 2025, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

DJL Mortgage Capital, Inc. to REO Acquisition II, LLC, Part of the Southwest Quarter of Section

4, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Betty H. Hudson to Tanner W. Hudson, Southwest Quarter of Section 7, Township 10 North,

Range 7 West, containing 32.2 acres.

Annie R. Putman and Don N. Putman to Angela P. Swindoll, A fractional part of the Southwest

Quarter of Section 15, Township 8 South, Range 7 West (TOD Deed).

Annie Ruth Putman to Angela P. Swindoll, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section

15, Township 8 South, Range 7 West (TOD Deed).

Valerie Fountain to Sunrise Hills, LLC, Lots 20 and 21, Sardis Lake Estates Subdivision, Section

A.

Tarvell Gleaton to Megan Denise Halley, A fractional part of Section 19, Township 10, Range 7.

Lyn Michelle Lynch Lane to John Wayne Anderson and Melony Brooks Anderson, Lots 5 and 6,

and a fractional part of Lot 7, Chickasaw Hills Subdivision; also a fractional part of the

Southwest Quarter of Section 34, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Jerry R. Taylor to Paula M. Bell and Timothy Bell, Northwest Quarter of Section 9, Township 8

South, Range 5 West,

Steven Ragon to Ronnie Cook and Randy Cook, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of

Section 30, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Readycap Commercial, LLC to Progressive Medical Management of Batesville, LLC and HJH

Bloom Batesville Medical, LLC, Northeast Quarter of Section 15, Township 9 South, Range 7

West (Attornment and Subordination Agreement).

Odell Wallace to Dorothy L. Rash, A parcel of land in Section 7, Township 9, Range 8

(Administrator’s Deed).

Email newsletter signup

First Judicial District

MFDS Farm, LLC to Drew DePreist, Part of the Southeast Quarter and Southwest Quarter of

Section 19; the Southwest Quarter of Section 20, the Northeast, Northwest, and Southwest

Quarter of Section 29; and the Southeast, Northeast, and Northwest Quarters of Section 30, all

in Township 6 South, Range 5 West.

Agnes Louise Hulsey Clark to Agnes Louise Hulsey Clark and Michael Allen Clark, Southeast

Quarter of Section 32, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.

Matthius J.M. Romkens Revocable Trust, et al. to Biewer Forest Management South, Inc., West

Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 36, all in Township 6 South, Range 9 West (Warranty

Timber Deed).

Dorothy Harper and Danna Boyd to Louis Smith and Louise Smith, Lot 5, Block A, Original

Town of Crenshaw.

Estate of Michael H. Sumner, Michael Nicolas Sumner, Sassene Sumner Dyer, and Courtney

Anne Goode to Christopher Miller and Samantha Knight, All of Lot 8 and Lot 9, Town of Como.

Hugh Cam Smith, V to James Ralph Thomason, Jr., The West Three-Quarters of the West Half

of the Northeast Quarter of the East Half of the East Half of the Northwest Quarter of Section

24, Township 7 South, Range 8 West, less than or except a fractional part of the Northeast

Quarter of Section 24, Township 7 South, Range 8 West.

Vernon W. Armstead and Lula W. Armstead to Vernon and Lula Armstead Revocable Living

Trust, Part of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 32, Township 6 South,

Range 9 West.