Pleasant Grove homecoming Published 1:32 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Pastor Townsend and the Pleasant Grove Church Family invite all to the 2025

Memorial-Homecoming Weekend Celebration March 24-25. The weekend will

commence with cemetery beautification on Saturday morning and a Cookout and

Fellowship at noon.

It will climax with the annual celebratory remembrance, worship and praise service on

Sunday afternoon at 2:30 p.m.

Pastor Riley Suggs and Jones Chapel of Grenada will be the special guests. Pleasant

Grove is located at 21967 Highway 7 in Coffeeville.