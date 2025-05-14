Pleasant Grove homecoming
Published 1:32 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Pastor Townsend and the Pleasant Grove Church Family invite all to the 2025
Memorial-Homecoming Weekend Celebration March 24-25. The weekend will
commence with cemetery beautification on Saturday morning and a Cookout and
Fellowship at noon.
It will climax with the annual celebratory remembrance, worship and praise service on
Sunday afternoon at 2:30 p.m.
Pastor Riley Suggs and Jones Chapel of Grenada will be the special guests. Pleasant
Grove is located at 21967 Highway 7 in Coffeeville.