​​​​Panola County Jail Log Published 1:30 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a

person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken

to, and processed at, the facility.

May 5

Jaden Markee Johnson, 317 Louisiana Ave., Grenada, charged with DUI (other), expired tag,

and no seatbelt.

Quinton Quinshaun Porter, 218 Rollins Dr., Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct and

resisting arrest.

Joshua Nicholas McGill, 1475 Hadorn Rd., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Michael Earl McKennon, 6914 Sorrells Rd., Pine Bluff, AR, held for Arkansas authorities.

Dallas Alexander Holcomb, 227 Perkins Lane, Batesville, charged with driving while license

suspended, expired tag, and no insurance.

Jeffrey Deon Wooten, 1515 Hammond Hill Rd., Como, charged with DUI, no proof of insurance,

and contempt of court.

May 6

Martez Dejon Hooks, 12825 Ballentine Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI.

Rebekah Jane Sisk, 81 Emmitt Meeks Rd., Waterford, charged with breaking and entering, petit

larceny, and aggravated assault.

Kyle William Stepp, 395 Hwy. 305S, Olive Branch, charged with no drivers license, failure to

yield to blue lights, breaking and entering, petit larceny, aggravated assault, and possession of

a firearm by a felon.

Jessie Samuel Emery, 660 Perkins St., Crowder, charged with possession of a controlled

substance with intent to deliver and conspiracy.

Shaderika Jalisa Edmond, 449 Bill Wallace Rd., Sardis, held on a bench warrant (failure to

appear).

Jackie Marie Green, 956 Neshoba Rd., Southaven, charged with possession of a controlled

substance.

Heather Marie Cox, 1190 Mudline Rd., Enid, charged with probation violation.

Demetrius D. Williams, 111 George Thomas Lane, Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant.

May 7

Amari Sinclair Joy, 2085 St. Charles St., Memphis, charged with burglary and petit larceny.

Justine Antoinette Ballard, 817 Goodwin St., Crenshaw, charged with credit card fraud.

Nicholas Hardy, 427 CR 203 Tillatoba, held for MDOC.

Larry Donnell Bogan Jr., 485 Lacey Rd., Darling, charged with contempt of court (failure to

appear).

Reginald Fitzgerald Edwards, 102 Dora St., Batesville, charged with aggravated domestic

violence.

May 8

Cornelius Dewayne Toliver, 303 W. Lee St., Sardis, charged with aggravated domestic violence

and simple assault.

Marshall Wayne McGarrity, 696 Bishop Rd., Crenshaw, charged with public drunkenness and

disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Paul Hardin Lewis, 1525 Goodhope Rd., Batesville, charged with shoplifting.

May 9

Quinter Dequan Hall, Willow Rd. apartments, Sardis, served four days.

Patrick Lamond Coleman, 3328 Waldrup Rd., Batesville, charged with contempt of court.

Rashad Hunt, 195 Third St., Crowder, charged with probation violation.

David Demille Robinson, 6357 Rinble Dr., Millington, TN, charged with DUI (other) and no proof

of insurance.

Uday Sai Gali, 3610 Spottsword Ave., Memphis, charged with DUI.

Amos Caldwell, 309 Dewberry St., Sardis, charged with simple assault.

Xavier Armond Webster, 4501 Eureka Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI (other) and no seatbelt.

Marcus Geontae Howard, 780 Pinestone Place, Southaven, charged with DUI (other).

Jarnasha Darsha Wren, 3493 Tom Floyd Rd., Como, charged with DUI (other), no insurance,

and no drivers license.

William Dawon Tutor, 13 Marie St., Batesville, charged with DUI.

Austin Lane Alexander, 38756 Hwy. 315, Batesville, charged with DUI.

May 10

Wallace Davion Ford Jr., 1022 Wells Ext., Courtland, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to

comply, no tag light, and driving while license suspended.

Clarence Fredarrion Hudson, 7799 Hwy. 6, Batesville, charged with aggravated domestic

violence.

Ayana Nineka King, 795 Woodford Dr., Hernando, charged with simple domestic violence.

Briandon Ackara Ware, 70 Hwy. 315 E, Sledge, charged with embezzlement or fraud by a

public official.

Bernice Taylor, 236 Sarah Dickens Rd., Sardis, charged with aggravated domestic violence.

Marcus VanRico Little, 3507A Tom Floyd Rd., Como, charged with DUI (other), failure to keep

proper lane, and careless driving.

Charles Bennett Allen, 1330 CR 124, Water Valley, charged with DUI (second) and failure to

keep proper lane.

May 11

Jenard Norell Topps, 10 Powell Rd., Holcomb, held for Grenada County authorities on Miss.

Dept. of Corrections warrant.

William Cornelious Joy, 118 Porter Ave. Crenshaw, charged with driving while license

suspended.