Music for Mother’s Day Published 2:25 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

By Jan Penton Miller

Columnist

When I saw that the Doobie Brothers were performing at the Niswonger Performing Arts

Center in Greenville, TN, I immediately hatched up a plan to attend.

Melinda grew up listening to my music from the 70’s and beyond so she was all in, and

sweet Dewayne graciously signed on to chauffeur us for a Mother’s Day outing.

I purchased tickets as a gift to my sweet girl, and we listened to Doobie Brother's songs

to get us ready to rock and roll with the band. We gleefully put outfits together that

looked like the seventies. This was such an easy thing to accomplish since so much of

today’s fashion is reminiscent of this era.

On the evening of the concert Melinda and I squeezed into our bell-bottomed jeans and

tried on piece after piece of jewelry to find the funkiest possible look. Finally, with our

hair and makeup done I felt as seventies ready as I could be almost 50 decades later!

As we rolled along the highway singing along to “Jesus Is Just Alright” Dewayne

innocently mentioned that we were going to see the Brother’s Doobie, a tribute band.

Just like that I felt the air seep out of my balloon.

“Oh no! I thought I bought tickets to see the Doobie Brothers.”

“Me too, Mama! I bet they will be just as good, though, maybe even better.”

I felt like sulking, but decided against that idea. We just rolled with it, and Melinda did the

same because she too was pumped about going to see the original band. Soon, we

arrived at the lovely Niswonger and took a picture or two to chronicle our adventure.

On our way to our seats in the balcony we met the sweetest lady. It’s hard to explain

how a chance meeting can lead to an open door to a new friendship and an opportunity

to share part of her story, but that’s what happened. I’m meeting her for coffee tomorrow,

and I’ll share later.

The theatre was almost filled to capacity, but fortunately the seats behind us were empty

so we didn’t block the view for anyone when we stood up to dance. Melinda and I

danced the night away along with one lady in the front row.

My girl laughingly said that we were in the 1 percent for having fun, and I had to agree.

We burned a few calories and enjoyed every moment of the music. Maybe some musical

genius could have determined that the sound was different from the original band, but I

couldn’t.

Several times I thought about how much fun it would be if the whole house were on their

feet, but we just kept doing our little thing. I chatted back and forth to a beautiful lady to

my left, and we exchanged information before the evening ended. I whispered to her that

everyone needs one friend who will dance when nobody else will.

Toward the end of the evening the band played China Grove, and the whole house

including my new friend was on their feet!